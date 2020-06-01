Delaware County Sheriff's Office reports said merchandise valued at $1,277 was stolen from a business on the first block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 3:11 p.m. May 6.

Property worth $1,711 also was stolen from a business on the 8700 block of Owenfield Drive in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 1:01 p.m. May 8.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* A bracelet valued at $120 was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 1000 block of Bayridge Drive in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 5:48 p.m. May 11.

* A wallet and its contents, together valued at $100, were reported stolen from the 3900 block of West Powell Road at 12:18 p.m. May 4.

Powell

Powell police reports said the credit-card information of a resident of the 4300 block of Hickory Rock Drive was fraudulently used to purchase $860 worth of goods.

The incident was reported at 2:40 p.m. May 5.

Police also said merchandise valued at $299 was stolen from a business on the 10000 block of Sawmill Parkway in a theft reported at 5:13 p.m. May 4.