Reynoldsburg police arrested a 30-year-old Reynoldsburg man on aggravated-menacing and domestic-violence charges after responding to the first block of Woodwind Drive at 4:40 a.m. May 19, on a report of a person with a gun.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Officers arrested a 37-year-old Columbus man on intoxication charges after being called to a COTA Park & Ride facility on the 2000 block of Brice Road at 7:31 a.m. May 19.

* A 27-year-old Columbus man was arrested on felonious-assault charges after officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1300 block of Lancaster Avenue at 4:02 a.m. May 18.

* A 49-year-old Wichita Falls, Texas, man was arrested on disorderly-conduct charges after police responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 500 block of Postwoods Drive at 3:44 a.m. May 18.

* Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on domestic-violence, assault and drug-possession charges after being called to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 2000 block of Commons Road North at 9:19 p.m. May 18.

* A 22-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges shortly after midnight May 15 after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 7000 block of Trillium Lane.