Hundreds of Reynoldsburg High School graduates will turn their tassels virtually Saturday, June 6.

The commencement ceremony was developed after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools in March and Gov. Mike DeWine limited social gatherings.

The ceremony will be streamed live on reyn.org starting at 3 p.m.

Prior to the ceremony, students were scheduled to have an opportunity to walk the stage in their cap and gown June 1 and 2, albeit with an audience of only four people, at the Reynoldsburg High School stadium. June 3 was set as a rain date. Students were to have a professional photo taken in their graduation regalia and receive their diploma while "Pomp and Circumstance" played in the background.

Those images, along with personalized graduate messages uploaded by students, were to be incorporated into the online ceremony.

In a letter to the seniors, Superintendent Melvin Brown said he looks forward to watching them "emerge, after all of this, as a high school graduate."

"We know this is not the graduation that any of us envisioned, but we are trying to make the best of a truly bad situation and send you off in style and excitement. Please stay safe and healthy and always #REYNProud," he said.

Students in Reynoldsburg attend one of four academies: (HS)2, a STEM-based approached to health and human services; BELL, a college-prep course focusing on business, education, leadership and law; e-STEM, science-, technology-, engineering- and math-based learning; and Encore, focusing on performing and visual arts.

"What really stands out to me about this year's class is the leadership that they have shown over the course of their four years," said Scott Bennett, principal of e-STEM Academy. "I have never seen a class that developed so many new clubs or took on as many social justice projects. The leadership that they have shown will make lasting impacts on our academy for years to come."

About 574 seniors will graduate, district spokeswoman Valerie Wunder said. "Since we consider ourselves one high school, we are not breaking down the numbers by academy."

Seniors received more than $8.7 million in college scholarship offers and 13 graduates will enter military service, she said.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews