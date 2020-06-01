A robbery was reported at 5:45 a.m. May 22 on the 200 block of South Hamilton Road.

A man told Whitehall police a person he knows by first name only took his vehicle.

The man walked home to call police, who found the vehicle on the 100 block of South Hamilton Road, according to reports. The man told police he would call back with further information about the suspect and the incident, but no further contact was made, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 5:05 p.m. May 23 on the 300 block of Beechtree Road.

Columbus police transferred a 911 call to Whitehall police, but the caller hung up, according to reports.

The caller reportedly told Columbus police "her sister was cut."

The phone number from which the caller placed the call was unable to accept incoming calls, reports said.

Whitehall police spoke to residents near the address where the incident reportedly occurred.

The precise street address on Beechtree Road that the caller provided to Columbus police does not exist, reports said.

* Police arrested a 41-year-old Columbus man for burglary at 3:30 a.m. May 27 on the 4300 block of Etna Road.

Burglaries also were reported at 2:05 a.m. May 26 on the 1100 block of South Hamilton Road; at 1:45 a.m. May 26 on the 4500 block of East Broad Street; at 7 a.m. May 27 on the 4000 block of East Broad Street; and at 3:35 p.m. May 27 on the 100 block of North Hamilton Road.

* A 38-year-old Columbus man was arrested for driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, possession of an open container of alcohol and receiving stolen property at 2:05 a.m. May 23 on the 500 block of South Hamilton Road.

The man was in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to reports.

* Police arrested a 36-year-old Whitehall man for improperly discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and a 35-year-old man for possession of weapons under disability after responding to a call of shots fired at 12:45 a.m. May 24 on the 4200 block of Doney Street, reports said.

Officers also responded to calls of shots fired at 10:20 p.m. May 20 at Duke and Vanderbilt roads; at 10:55 p.m. May 21 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 5:30 p.m. May 22 at East Main Street and Collingwood Avenue; at 11:45 p.m. May 22 at Dimson Drive South and Country Club Road; and at 11:25 p.m. May 24 at Maplewood Avenue and Etna Street.

* Thefts were reported at 1:55 p.m. May 20 on the 4800 block of Langley Avenue and at 11:50 a.m. May 23 on the 4100 block of Beechbank Road.

* Assaults were reported at 5:40 p.m. May 22 on the 3600 block of East Main Street and at 7:30 a.m. May 24 on the 4000 block of Anthony Court South.

* Property damage was reported at 4:05 p.m. May 23 on the 4800 block of Etna Road and at 4:15 p.m. May 25 on the 4300 block of East Main Street.