Between 2 and 5 p.m. May 15, $19,470 worth of items were stolen from several vehicles parked on the 600 block of High Street, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

The report did not itemize the stolen property, but a duffel bag and toiletry bag were listed as stolen.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A person was stopped at 5:12 p.m. May 16 on the railroad tracks on the 400 block of East Dublin-Granville Road and then became belligerent to an officer. The person also assaulted a civilian who got involved, according to the report.

The report did not detail information about the person.

* A person was arrested for stealing a motor vehicle between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 21 from a business parking lot on the 400 block of East Wilson Bridge Road.

The vehicle was recovered, but the report did not provide details about the person who was arrested.