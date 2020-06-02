Grove City Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage has announced the Big Splash, the city's aquatic facility, will not open this season.

Stage made the announcement during the June 1 virtual city council meeting.

The operating guidelines put out by the state of Ohio for public pools and aquatic centers, including recommendations to avoid gatherings if at least six feet social distancing can't be maintained and further suggestions from the Franklin County Health Department, would have made it "extremely difficult," to safely open the Big Splash, Stage said.

"We also have problems in making sure it's staffed correctly with the properly trained people. There are no pools open right now to do training and lifeguards have to go through a training exercise," he said.

Road improvement work scheduled through most of the summer on Southwest Boulevard would also have affected the facility at 2831 Southwest Blvd., Stage said.

The city's annual EcoFest, originally scheduled for Aug. 8, has been canceled with the next event set for 2021, he said.

