The Hilliard Municipal Building, 3800 Municipal Way, and the Hilliard Community Center, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive, will reopen to the public Monday, June 8, Hilliard communications director David Ball announced Tuesday, June 2.

However, the Joint Safety Services Building, 5181 Northwest Parkway, and the Phyllis Ernst Senior Center, adjacent to the community center, will remain closed until further notice, Ball said.

New safety precautions will be in place to ensure the safety of residents and city staff members during the continuing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that shuttered all the buildings in mid-March.

“New safety precautions include spaces identified to ensure social distancing and glass partitions that will be installed at customer-service windows,” Ball said.

The reopening does not equate to a return to prepandemic operationS, he said.

Public meetings of the local government will continue to be held remotely, and residents are encouraged to call or email city officials rather than visiting the municipal building, Ball said.

The opening does allow for residents to visit for permit requests, to pay bills and obtain other basic services, he said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo