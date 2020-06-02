A popular Pennsylvania-based gas station, convenience store and cafe could open in northwest Columbus.

Sheetz Inc. wants to build on the site of the former Winking Lizard Tavern and Budget Rent a Car System Inc. at the northeast corner of Bethel and Godown roads, according to a filing with the city of Columbus.

Sheetz has filed for a rezoning for the two parcels to allow for a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, a convenience store with fuel sales and minimal outdoor display sales, the application said.

The hope is to rezone the properties from C-4, a general commercial designation, to CPD, a customized zoning district that gives developers more flexibility in site designs and amenities, said Tony Celebrezze, spokesman for the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services.

The Winking Lizard, 1380 Bethel Road, closed two years ago. Budget still is in operation at 1400 Bethel. Combined, they are on more than 2.4 acres.

Sheetz has made inquiries into adding gas stations in Obetz and Delaware County, but no plans have been finalized, said Jennifer Donahoe, a company spokesperson.

“Sheetz is exploring a site in Columbus at the intersection of Bethel and Godown,” Donahoe wrote in an email June 1. “Details, such as timing, … have not been finalized yet, but we'll certainly keep you informed as they are.”

She followed with an email Tuesday, June 2, saying: “There are no commitments we are able to communicate at this time, but I'll be sure to keep you informed as things progress.”

