The road construction that has started on West Dublin-Granville Road between Olentangy River and Sawmill roads near Worthington’s western boundaries will complete a project that started in 2019.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will spend $2.3 million on the resurfacing project, which started June 1 and is scheduled to conclude by the end of July.

It is the last segment of a two-year project that started in August near Linworth Alternative Program, 2075 W. Dublin-Granville Road, said Brooke Ebersole, a spokeswoman for ODOT’s District 6.

The latest work has started at Sawmill and West Dublin-Granville and will work its way east, Ebersole said.

Paving is being completed during daytime hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will continue overnight between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to ODOT.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions, but at times, it could be reduced temporarily to one lane, with flaggers directing traffic, according to ODOT.

Because it is a construction zone, speed-limit restriction will be placed along the corridor, Ebersole said.

“Especially when there are temporary flaggers, speed limits are significantly reduced and you’re expected to go very slowly through that work zone,” she said.

The work will be done in sections and weeks at a time, Ebersole said.

“The nature of construction is we don’t always know where that section is going to be,” she said.

Weather could play a part in the project and delay its completion, Ebersole said.

Meanwhile, commuters who use West Dublin-Granville should “add extra time for your commute in the morning” or find alternate routes, she said.

The city of Worthington is doing its part by updating its social-media accounts with information about the project and its progress, said city spokesperson Anne Brown..

“We just try to stay in tune with these projects because we know they impact a lot of people, and we know it’s important people who live in that neighborhood know what to expect and figure out where they need to go,” Brown said.

