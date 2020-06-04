Editor’s note: The Kids Page is a compilation of responses written by kindergarten through eighth-grade students from area schools. Students are asked a different question each month and answers are printed weekly.



This month’s question: What would be your perfect summer vacation?



Adalynn Kyser



Reagan Elementary



First Grade



My perfect summer vacation would be going to Myrtle Beach. You get to the ocean and swim and play in the sand and relax. Also you get to spend time with your family.



Lucas Fennell



Reagan Elementary



Second Grade



My perfect summer will be. First, I will spend time with my family and love them. Next, I will play outside so I don’t get fat. Third, I will play video games so I’m not bored. Last, I will play soccer because corentine ends when summer comes. And this is my summer plan.



Miles Ashbaugh



Reagan Elementary



Second Grade



My perfect summer vacation would be on Oak Island in North Carolina because the food is really good, and the beach is sunny and has lots of seashells. You can try lots of new foods that you can’t get in Ohio. You can go surfing on the waves or go boogie boarding. Also you can take a walk down the beach. Or you can go stores and buy hermit crabs or little fish. Sometimes you can even find a turtle nest right by your beach house. You can go to the aquarium. You can take a ride on the ferry. You can watch dolphins from the beach. Kids can play in the tide pools at low tide. People come down the beach with a cart and sell Italian ice. It is really good. You can have lots of fun on Oak Island. That is why being on Oak Island would be my perfect summer vacation.



Mason Hicks



Reagan Elementary



Second Grade



My perfect summer vacation would be at the beach. I would swim in the ocean and play in the sand. I would bring my pawpaw, gerny, my brother, and my mommy.



Leah Plank



Reagan Elementary



Second Grade



My perfect summer vacation would probably be at my grandma’s. I would spend the night for a week or two. Then we would swim in my grandma’s new pool. Next we would maybe eat popsicles and play hide-and-seek! When we get out of breath we can drink a cold pop and play chess while sitting on an inflatable couch. And after we were worn out, we would set up the tent, grab blankets and pillows and go to sleep inside the tent. This is what I would do.



Elliot Schaaf



Reagan Elementary



Second Grade



On my perfect summer vacation, I would go to California. I would go there because it is so big. I would ride my bike all around town and go shopping. I would have to be careful in the streets, though! I could go to parks and play. That would be my perfect summer vacation!



Elle George



Reagan Elementary



Second Grade



If I could go on summer vacation I would go to Seasta Key beach Florida. We go to the beach a lot. I love riding bikes and taking tons of walks with my grandma and mom. We also go sea shell hunting and hunting for shark teeth. Our family tradition is to go to captin curts restrant and get sea food. Afterwards we got get ice cream for desert. Also we sit around a fire place outside of back yard we play outside a lot. That is why I want to go to florda for our summer vacation.



Addisyn Schwartzwalder



Reagan Elementary



Second Grade



My perfect summer vacation would be going to the beach with my family. Look for sea shells. We would go for a swim in ocean. We would go fishing. I would play in the sand. I would make sand castle.



Colin Strine



Reagan Elementary



Second Grade



I play with my friends. Then we pack up and go to the beach. Then we go down to the tide pools. Me and my Dad go fishing together. Then we go back and play boche ball and build a sand castle. Me and Ella go boogie boarding together. Than before we go to bed we go swimming together.