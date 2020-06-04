NEW CONCORD — Due to limitations on gatherings due to COVID-19, the Celebrate New Concord Committee has postponed the June concerts. The performers scheduled to perform have graciously agreed to postpone their performances to June 8 and 22, 2021.



The Celebrate New Concord Committee is committed to bringing the Summer Entertainment series to New Concord in 2020. The committee is working with the Health Department to attempt to find a way to have the concerts in July and August.



More information on these concerts will be forthcoming.