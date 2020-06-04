Delaware’s annual July Fourth fireworks show and concert are the latest summertime events to fall to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Because of state restrictions on large-attendance events, both the fireworks and the annual concert by the Central Ohio Symphony have been “postponed indefinitely,” according to a press release from the city.

The annual July Fourth parade, organized by Citizens for the Fourth, had previously been canceled.

“We don’t foresee the state of Ohio’s large-gathering requirements being reduced significantly enough by early July to allow for our community’s Independence Day celebrations,” Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle said in the press release. “We are disappointed that we are not able to celebrate July 4 with our traditional fireworks display.”

The decision comes after Gov. Mike DeWine on May 30 extended through July 1 the state restrictions on public gatherings to 10 people or fewer because of public health concerns.

Delaware’s concert and fireworks annually draw more than 25,000 people downtown and to the Ohio Wesleyan University campus area, the press release said.

Central Ohio Symphony executive director Warren Hyer said the decision was “disappointing,” as 2020 will be the first time in 35 years that the orchestra has not performed on the Fourth.

“We always see this concert as our thank you to the community for its support and to celebrate the true meaning of America,” Hyer said in the press release. “We share the same concerns as the city and are working to make sure that when we return soon that it is safe for the public and our musicians.”

If the threat from the virus declines enough that state restrictions are modified, the fireworks show and concert still could held later in 2020, the press release said.

