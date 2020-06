The Guernsey County Highway Department of behalf of the Millwood Township trustees will close McBurney Road (Township Road 943) between Putney Ridge Road (County Road 47) and Batesville Road (Route 513) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily June 10-13 for geotechnical investigation for road slip repairs. Visit www.guernseycountyengineer.com for updates on county road closures.