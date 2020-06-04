‘What’s the Buzz’ typically covers upcoming events, but due to the cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this week will instead focus on activities for kids and families to do at home, as well as virtual and local events in which to participate. Normal coverage will resume depending on recommendations involving the COVID-19 pandemic, and rescheduling of events and shows.



Solar Oven S’Mores. A STEM project that is delicious as well? You can’t go wrong. This project is best completed on a warm, sunny day. Instructions can be found at https://www.desertchica.com, and search for ‘s’mores’. Grab an empty pizza box, aluminum foil, glue, scissors, plastic wrap, a dark piece of construction paper, tape and a ruler. You will also need the ingredients for your s’mores.



Cut a flap in the top of the pizza box to serve as your oven ‘door’. Line the inside of the flap with aluminum foil. The foil will help reflect light into the oven. Tape plastic wrap over the opening from the flap oven door. Feel free to decorate your oven however you’d like. Open the pizza box and glue down a dark piece of construction paper. The paper will absorb the heat and help to ‘bake’ your s’mores. Place your graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate into the box and shut the lid. You can prop the door up, facing the sun, to redirect the light into the oven. Your s’mores will be ready more quickly on a warmer day, but this project is delicious at any time.



Virtual Survivors Day. In years past, Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center has hosted a day celebrating members of our community that have beaten cancer. While you won’t be able to stop by for the food, giveaways or fellowship, you will be able to attend a ‘Virtual Survivors Day.’ Visit their website on June 7, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. to hear stories from survivors, community members speak and have a chance to share your experience as well. For questions or more information, call SEORMC at 740-439-8000, or visit their website at https://www.seormc.org.



Fair Treats and Fresh Eats. A sure sign that summer is just around the corner is the opening of the area farmers markets. Head to the Muskingum County fairgrounds this weekend and sample all that the Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Farmers Market has to offer. From fresh, locally grown vegetables, homemade baked goods and even meat, you are sure to find something to take home. The market will be held every Saturday and runs from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.. Social distancing is recommended, and masks are optional.



If hunger strikes when you’re at the market, you’re in luck. There will be vendors each week serving up a variety of fair foods. This week the options include stromboli, pizza, fresh cut french fries, funnel cakes, lemonade and kettle corn. Food vendors are doing carry-out only, and are available at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, reach out to the Muskingum County fairgrounds at: 740-453-3068.



Mystic Faire. Visit An Enchanted Garden Florist & Gift Shoppe in Cambridge on Saturday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a day of fun. There will be tarot, fortune and palm readings as well as door prizes and mini classes. Admission is $5 and includes treats and a ticket for the door prize. For more information, call An Enchanted Garden at 740-435-8010.



