Five years after purchasing the anchor property in the Kingsdale Shopping Center, Kroger Co. announced Friday, June 5, plans to abandon the 6.2-acre site without developing it.

“Kroger continues to evaluate its brick-and-mortar capital expenditures to assess its priority in our project lineup and long-term viability,” the company said in a news release. “As a result, Kroger plans to develop an exit strategy for the Kingsdale site in Upper Arlington.

“We are still growing and investing in that growth, as demonstrated by our $3.1 million investment at Kroger located at 1955 W. Henderson Road ... in 2019. Kroger appreciates the community's support as it works to best serve our Upper Arlington customers and community.”

Kroger purchased the 105,422-square-foot former Macy’s building and affiliated property in January 2015. According to the Franklin County Auditor’s Office, the price was $10.5 million.

But despite repeated assertions by company officials that a mixed-use development would be constructed that possibly would include retail, office, residential, restaurant, bank and grocery uses, Kroger never brought forward a project – or even a proposal for one.

Additionally, the company never cleared the site for a project, as the blue-brick Macy’s building remains standing but shuttered.

Kroger spokeswoman Amy McCormick said the company had been talking to city officials about its plans to vacate the project “for some time.”

Macy’s operated as Kingsdale's anchor tenant for 45 years.

Upper Arlington city officials were not immediately available for comment.

