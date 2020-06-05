Assistant Chief Jack Rupp has been chosen as the next chief of the Plain Township Fire Department, according to a June 4 news release from the township.

He will replace Chief John Hoovler when he retires July 24.

Hoovler has worked for the township since 1994, when the department consisted of mostly volunteers and had fewer than 10 full-time firefighters, according to township administrator Ben Collins.

The department now has 38 full-time firefighters, including three battalion chiefs, three captains and three lieutenants, Collins told ThisWeek in March.

Rupp joined Plain Township as assistant chief in January 2002, according to the news release. Before that, he worked for the Madison Township Fire Department for 29 years, retiring as a shift commander in 2000.

"Chief Rupp has led a number of programs and initiatives at Plain Township over the past 18 years and will continue efforts with community stakeholders to make New Albany and Plain Township a safe place to live, work and learn," the release said.

The township posted the job in March and received applications from 10 qualified candidates, the release said.

ThisWeek reporter Sarah Sole contributed to this story.

