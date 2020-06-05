The 47th annual Westerville Music & Arts Festival has been canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but some activities will be offered virtually.

The Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce's board of trustees and the Westerville Music & Arts Festival Committee announced June 5 that the festival, scheduled July 11 and 12, is going virtual.

The decision is due to the effects of the coronavirus in central Ohio and the chamber's commitment to aid in stopping its spread, said Janet Tressler-Davis, chamber president.

"This was as much a difficult decision as it was an easy one," she said. "We weighed all our options through the last month and a half and realized to uphold the requirements and expectations for sanitizing and distancing it is best to keep people safe."

The work of this year’s artists and live music from some of the scheduled performers can be viewed beginning July 11 and will be posted throughout July at westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival.

"Although we can't bring the community the art and music, they’ve grown to love during the past 47 years, we could at least bring it to you virtually," Davis said. "We may be able to provide the community a similar outdoor family event this fall."

The chamber's trustees and the festival committee are considering the potential of a one-day outdoor festival for the end of summer or early fall, according to Davis.

