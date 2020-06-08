Bexley police said a resident on the 800 block of Sheridan Avenue reported that at 2:55 p.m. May 26 three people stole a package from her front porch that contained clothing and golf towels.

In other recent reports from the Bexley police department:

* On May 24, a resident on the 600 block of South Remington Road reported damage to an overhead garage door.

* An employee of a store on the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported that on May 24 someone stole merchandise.

* A resident on the 1000 block of Grandon Avenue reported someone attempted to break into her unattached garage May 25 by breaking the bottom of the bay door.

Entry was not gained but the door is damaged and will not close.

* A resident on the 2700 block of Columbus Avenue reported someone damaged his vehicle between May 26 and May 27 while it was parked in his driveway.