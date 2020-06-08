A man told the Columbus Division of Police he was involved in a road-rage incident at 5:15 p.m. May 30 in Clintonville.

The man said a motorist pulled up next to his vehicle behind a business on the first block of Graceland Boulevard, took out a gun and threatened to shoot him.

A witness who was in the vehicle with the man corroborated his story, reports said.

However, the man with the gun told police the man who reported the incident had exited his vehicle and approached him with a tire iron in one hand and a leashed pit bull in the other.

The man -- who told police he has a valid concealed-carry permit -- said he felt threatened, leading him to pull out his gun, but he did not point it at the other man, reports said.

Another witness, who does not know any of the people involved in the incident, said she saw the first man exit his vehicle with a tire iron and his dog. She said the man who reportedly had the gun was yelling at the first man, but she did not see a gun.

The man who reported the incident was referred to the prosecutor's office, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* A man reported he was assaulted between 9:04 and 9:38 p.m. June 1 on the 300 block of East Dominion Boulevard.

The man said he and another person were walking in the area when two people confronted them about an incident that reportedly had taken place the previous day.

The man said they began to walk away when one person pushed him from behind and the other punched him twice in the face. He refused medical treatment, reports said.

* Someone smashed the front window of a store on the 4700 block of North High Street between 5 p.m. May 28 and 7 a.m. May 29, causing $3,000 in damage, reports said.

Nothing was taken from the store, according to reports.