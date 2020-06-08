Two or three times per week, 66-year-old Dublin resident Joe Florian is out cycling on the city's shared-use trail near his house in Muirfield Village.

But anytime he leaves or returns to his neighborhood, he has to ride a short stretch of road in between the trail and turn against oncoming traffic, Florian said.

"I would love to be able to not have to do that," said Florian, who is a Dublin bicycle ambassador and a member of the Dublin Bike Friendly Community Advisory Team.

Soon Florian and others who travel the shared-use trail in that area won't have to ride on the road or walk through grass, thanks to a new addition of the trail that links Avery and Dublin roads.

The city is entering the final phase of the Glick Road shared-use path, which connects Avery and Dublin roads with a path along the south side of Glick, said Lindsay Weisenauer, the city's public affairs officer.

The new trail section is about 700 feet long, and the total length of the shared-use path section will be 2,175 feet, she said. The construction cost is estimated at $425,000.

The construction is planned for fall, Weisenauer said, along Glick Road between Carnoustie and Muirkirk drives. A section between Carnoustie and Din Eidyn Drive will be built along the north side of Glick while the section between Din Eidyn and Muirkirk will be built along the south side of Glick.

A new crosswalk will be built at Din Eidyn for pedestrian access across Glick Road, she said.

The project is expected to take a few months to complete, Weisenauer said.

Four or five times per week, Dublin resident Arthur Siegesmund gets out to walk or ride a bicycle on the shared-use trail near Shawnee Hills.

The 58-year-old resident said he enjoys being outside in the fresh air and nature, and finds that exercise preferable to using a treadmill or stationary bicycle indoors.

"It makes you feel good," he said.

Siegesmund, also a member of the Dublin Bike Friendly Community Advisory Team, said the addition will make the shared-use trail system near him a 3-mile one, from Shawnee Hills to Glacier Ridge Metro Park.

Siegesmund said he sees those walking the trail stepping in the grass along the portion where the trail will go. Cyclists have to go into the street in that area, he said. But after the addition of the shared-use path, the area will be safer for both, he said.

For young people especially, the trail helps them independently travel without having to rely on their parents, Siegesmund said.

"It really is beneficial," he said.

Avoiding the road is a benefit Florian enjoys, despite being accustomed to cycling on roads.

As the world gets a bit crazier, Florian said, he appreciates any opportunity to be away from car traffic and strictly among pedestrians.

"I can be away from the traffic and feel safer," he said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah