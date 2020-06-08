Dublin City Council members approved a resolution authorizing city manager Dana McDaniel to execute a construction agreement with Ruscilli Construction Co. for the third phase of city hall renovation and an addition at 5555 Perimeter Drive in the amount of $5,732,867.

The property, which previously was occupied by Delta Energy, was purchased in March 2018 for $4 million.

Ruscilli has served as construction manager at risk for the project, according to a memo to council.

The first phase of renovations was $329,854, according to the memo. Ruscilli began working on those in December. The second phase of the project was $1,504,388. Renovation was completed in early April, and the city’s administration staff members began occupying the building in mid-April. The city manager’s office, communications and public information, finance, human resources and tax administration are now located there.

The building at 5200 Emerald Parkway will still house city staff.

Construction of the new council chamber addition of 11,675 square feet will begin mid-month and is anticipated to last for a year, with completion in June 2021, according to the memo.

Dublin Public Works Director Megan O'Callaghan said Ruscilli has completed work thus far on time and within budget.

