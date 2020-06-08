Dublin officials want to know what its residents think of the support services the city is offering during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and they have set up an online survey to gauge opinions..

“We want to hear from our residents to find out how COVID-19 has impacted them and how they view the city’s response to services and needs of the community,” said Sue Burness, Dublin’s director of communications and public Information.

The survey has been posted online at tinyurl.com/ybl3e4ud and is ready for residents to respond, Burness said.

It is hosted by Zencity, a technology company that uses artificial intelligence, data and human analysis to track and measure respondents’ opinions about projects, services and initiatives, Burness said.

Dublin receives daily, weekly and monthly reports from Zencity that aggregate data from official and unofficial media and social media sites, Burness said, to learn what topics are important to residents.

Survey results will be shared with Dublin City Council and will be made available on Dublin’s website, dublinohiousa.gov, Burness said.

