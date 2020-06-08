A Columbus man said he was held at gunpoint and robbed at 11 p.m. May 26 at the intersection of South Third and Frankfort streets, according to Columbus Division of Police reports.

The man told police the robber stole a $400 cellphone and a $10 wallet.

In other recent German Village police reports:

* Someone stole $7,000 worth of furniture and a $600 TV between noon May 24 and 5:30 p.m. May 28 from the 100 block of Hanford Street, reports said.

* A woman reported she was assaulted while driving her car at 8 a.m. May 20 at the intersection of South High Street and Thurman Avenue.