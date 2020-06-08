The Grove City Division of Police is investigating the death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman whose body was discovered May 31 in her room at a hotel on the 4000 block of Jackpot Road.

Officers responded at 12:15 p.m. to the hotel on a report of an unconscious person who was possibly not breathing, according to reports.

They found the woman lying on on the floor of her room near the bathroom. The woman was nude, her arms were down at her sides and her legs and feet were crossed, reports stated.

Jackson Township medics were called and pronounced the woman dead at 12:24 p.m.

Police are investigating the case as "a questionable death," but foul play is not suspected, Grove City police Lt. Jason Stern said.

Police are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to help determine the cause of death, he said.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* An officer was dispatched May 27 to a business on the 6100 block of South Meadows Drive regarding a car theft.

An employee told police he had tethered his car keys to a water bottle while he was at work. He said he took a break at 4:30 a.m. and his keys and water bottle were where he had left them. When he checked again at 5:30 a.m., the keys and water bottle were gone and he discovered his car, valued at $12,900, had been stolen.

At 7:25 a.m., the victim used an app to locate his cellphone, which had been in his car. The app showed the phone was in a store's parking lot on the 2800 block of London Groveport Road. An officer recovered the car and returned it to the victim, but the keys and water bottle were not found. The victim used a duplicate set of keys and left with the vehicle at 9:15 a.m.

He gave police the description of a co-worker he suspected of stealing the car.

Officers remained in the area of the store parking lot awaiting the shift change at the business where the victim and his co-worker were employed. At 10 a.m. a man matching the description of the co-worker left the business and walked to the store parking lot. He walked to the exact parking spot from where the stolen vehicle had been recovered, according to reports. He looked around for a few seconds, then began to walk away.

Officers stopped the man and identified him as an 18-year-old Columbus resident. The stolen key fob was recovered from his right front pocket, reports stated.

The man was arrested and charged with a felony count of theft.

* A resident of the 1100 block of Carnoustie Circle told police May 29 that someone gained unauthorized access to his store credit card account earlier that day and completed a $1,200 transaction to buy a gaming laptop. The man said he canceled the purchase after receiving a notice on his account.

* A London woman reported May 29 that a Columbus man had not returned her car after she let him take it to a garage to have it fixed. The woman said she has been staying at a hotel on the 1800 block of Stringtown Road. She said she loaned her car on May 20 to the man, who promised to get it fixed. The car never arrived at the repair shop and she said she had texted the man each day since May 21 without a response.

An officer attempted to call the man, but the call went to voicemail. The woman said she wanted to file charges against the man. Columbus police were sent the man's last known address but have been unable to locate the vehicle or speak to the man, according to reports.

No charges have been filed pending further investigation.

* An officer responded at 1:13 a.m. May 30 to a business on the 3000 block of Southwest Boulevard on a report of a stolen vehicle.

A Columbus man told police he parked his car, valued at $10,000, on the north side of the parking lot at 11:30 p.m. May 29, reports said. When he returned at 12:15 a.m., the car was gone. He said he left the keys in the car with two women he had only known for a short time.

He said he did not have contact information for either of the women.

No charges have been filed in the case.

* A resident on the 6200 block of Shawnee Street reported May 31 that a rifle valued at $1,100 was stolen from his house between 5 a.m. May 18 and 6 p.m. May 22.