A dump trailer worth $11,000 was reported stolen to the Hilliard Division of Police at 6:15 p.m. May 24 on the 4900 block of Scioto Darby Road.

The trailer was recovered in Pataskala, and charges against a suspect were expected to be filed, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A 51-year-old man told police he was assaulted at 12:05 a.m. May 24 in a parking lot on the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

Officers were called to the parking lot for a personal-injury accident, Litchfield said. They found the man lying on the ground, but he refused to provide any information to police.

Witnesses told police he and another man were in a vehicle and had been arguing. The two men punched each other, witnesses told police.

"After some time, ( according to witnesses), the vehicle sped off and the victim was pushed from it and ran over," Litchfield said.

The man refused to tell police anything about the incident, and police have closed the case, Litchfield said.

* A tool bag, a flashlight, an impact drill, a floodlight, batteries and a drywall screw gun, all worth $1,360, were reported stolen between 9 p.m. May 21 and 8:30 a.m. May 22 from a vehicle parked on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.

* A cellphone with a black case, tennis shoes, headphones and a red bag were reported stolen between 4:30 and 6 p.m. May 25 from the 4100 block of Scioto Darby Road. Property loss was reported at $470.

* A 47-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, a felony charge, at 1 a.m. May 22 on the 6300 block of Scioto Darby Road.

* A 34-year-old woman for felony possession of drugs at 9:25 p.m. May 26 at Columbia and Center streets.

* A 22-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, at 3:45 p.m. May 27 on the 4400 block of Schirtzinger Road.

* A 31-year-old woman for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, a misdemeanor charge, at 2:25 a.m. May 28 at Britton Parkway and Davidson Road.