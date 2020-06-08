To the Editor:

At a time when so many in our community and beyond feel hurt and angered by injustice, we reaffirm our commitment to bring people together to create an inclusive community for everyone. The death of George Floyd and the ensuing national outrage remind us that we must redouble our efforts, individually and collectively, to end racism and promote social justice and equality.

The New Albany Community Foundation has seen our community unite time and again over the past 25 years. Just recently, we've witnessed people volunteering, donating and checking in on neighbors during the pandemic. These actions reflect our values as a community and remind us that we can work together even in divisive times. But we cannot have an extraordinary community until or unless everyone can feel safe, respected and valued.

In 2011, when the foundation hosted Clarence Jones, a former adviser to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to speak with students and residents, he emphasized the power of people coming together.

"It was exhilarating to see the generations come together over such an important issue," he said of the civil-rights movement. "This was one important key to the movement. ... It could not have worked otherwise."

In this spirit, we must further strengthen our shared efforts to create a just community for all. These ideals dovetail with the foundation's goals in launching a lecture series by welcoming distinguished thought leaders to promote community dialogue. A few years ago, we proudly held the first program of the New Albany Center for Civil Discourse and Debate, which specifically aims to promote the free exchange of ideas through civil discourse.

Now more than ever, we need to come together to address injustice and establish a basis for peace and understanding.

Craig Mohre, president

New Albany Community Foundation