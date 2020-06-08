A 45-year-old Delaware man was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault after New Albany Police Department officers were dispatched at 7:40 a.m. May 30 to the 6800 block of Providence Drive.

The officers were responding to a call about an active domestic incident, according to the police report. Three juvenile witnesses told police a verbal argument between the man and his girlfriend became violent, the report said.

The officers found a single .45-caliber cartridge on the floor in the residence and two .45-caliber handguns and cartridges in boxes and a magazine in the man's vehicle, according to the report.

In other New Albany police incident reports:

* A 31-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 7:02 p.m. May 29 at Smith's Mill Road.

* A 41-year-old New Albany woman was arrested and cited for resisting arrest, obstructing official business, simple assault and domestic violence after officers at 5:39 p.m. May 28 on the 7200 block of Talanth Place. Officers had responded to a reported incident of domestic violence.

* A 59-year-old Springfield man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 3:48 p.m. May 28 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62.

* A 55-year-old man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use at 11:44 p.m. May 27 after officers observed him walking around the New Albany-Plain Local School District campus and the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts grounds and contacted him at West Main Street and West Dublin-Granville Road.

* Identity fraud was reported at 1:58 p.m. May 27 on Sedgwick Drive.

* A 22-year-old Blacklick woman was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after police at 4:37 p.m. May 26 observed and checked a vehicle with its hazard lights on at Beech and Worthington roads.

* An 18-year-old Johnstown man was cited for carrying a concealed weapon other than a handgun and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 3:12 p.m. May 26 at Johnstown and Smith's Mill roads.

* An 18-year-old New Albany man was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and drug paraphernalia after police at 11:48 p.m. May 25 responded to a noise complaint on the 100 block of West Main Street.

* A 26-year-old Frazeysburg man was cited for driving under suspension and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 5:34 p.m. May 25 at North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road and Hawksmoor Drive.

* A 43-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 3:23 p.mm. May 25 at state Route 1161 and Babbitt Road.