Officers arrested a 20-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on domestic violence, assault and felonious assault charges at 4:12 a.m. May 27 after being called to a disturbance on the 2100 block of Charney Court.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 31-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault at 12:42 a.m. May 29 after officers were called to a domestic disturbance on the 7300 block of Warwick Avenue.

* Police arrested a 35-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on domestic violence and assault charges at 1:15 a.m. May 28, after responding to a report of suspicious car at an auto-body shop on the 6300 block of East Main Street.

* A 43-year-old Columbus man was arrested on charges of drug possession shortly after 1:58 a.m. May 25 after officers responded to a disturbance on the 1100 block of Woodwind Drive.

* Officers issued a mayor's court summonses to two Reynoldsburg men, ages 27 and 30, on disorderly conduct charges shortly after 7:16 p.m. May 24, after responding to a disturbance on the 2000 block of Lynbridge Drive.