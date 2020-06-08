I would like to take this opportunity to thank residents in Jackson Township for your vote of confidence in allowing me to serve as your township trustee. I consider this an honor and privilege.

You can count on me to be advocating fiscal responsibility by being a good steward of our taxpayer dollars. I want to ensure the men and women of our fire/EMS and road departments and office staff have the proper equipment to keep us safe and healthy during this challenging time in which we live.

If we are to expect the best of our staff, we must first give our best. Upon learning that in the past our yearly budget had not been approved until February or March, I felt the importance of addressing our budget and its approval process.

Our departments need to know the approved budget they will be working with by December, enabling them to plan for the new budget year beginning January first for training, equipment purchases, maintenance, repairs, supplies, grounds and staffing allocations.

Another budget change was suggested by our township administrator: A line item was added for a catastrophic event. Little did we know we would face a pandemic this year.

In my short time as trustee, I have discovered what devoted people we have here in Jackson Township.

It takes a great team to keep this township running smoothly. Each trustee comes from a different walk of life with a different perspective. Our goal is to provide what is in the best interest of Jackson Township and the community we serve.

I am impressed with the developing positive morale among the staff. We have great leadership from our fire chiefs, captains, lieutenants, fire personnel and road department staff, fiscal officer, township administrator and administration staff. Feel free to contact us with a need or concern.

I am excited to serve.

Trustee Ron McClure may be contacted at mcclurer@jacksontwp.org.