It wasn't a buried treasure, but rather a buried TV that an Upper Arlington woman said her children recently dug up.

A woman in the 1900 block of Elmwood Avenue told Upper Arlington police her children were digging in a flower bed in front of her house between 11:50 a.m. and 12:06 p.m. May 4 when they found a TV.

The report didn't state the type of TV, or how long it might have been there, but it was found under mulch.

In other Upper Arlington police reports:

* Tools valued at $320, a stereo valued at $170 and a portable speaker valued at $160 were stolen from a man's residence in the 1600 block of West Lane Avenue at 3:41 p.m. May 22.

* A man in the 2800 block of Charing Road reported being scammed out of $300 after the suspect posed as a known acquaintance via email and requested three Ebay gift cards at 9 a.m. May 21.

* A man in the 1500 block of Ashdowne Road reported the theft of $300 worth of building supplies from his property between 6:30 p.m. May 9 and 3:30 p.m. May 11.

* A man in the 2500 block of Wickliffe Road reported he received a letter with a threatening message between noon and 5:09 p.m. May 13. He told police the letter referred to a "post he made in the Columbus Dispatch."

* A man in the 2000 block of Edgemont Road reported the loss of $1,000 through a "theft by deception" that occurred between 12:46 and 3:40 p.m. May 4. The suspect was identified as a juvenile, but no other details were provided.

* A man reported someone broke into a safe at his residence in the 2300 block of Woodstock Road and stole jewelry valued together at $3,050 and a debit card. The incident is believed to have occurred between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, 2019 but was reported May 12.

* An Upper Arlington woman reported May 12 that two checks valued together at $4,789.30 and put in a mailbox in the 3700 block of Riverside Drive on Feb. 20 haven't been cashed and are missing.

* A man in the 4100 block of Oxford Drive reported his neighbor's dogs, the quantity not provided, entered his yard between 7 and 7:19 p.m. May 4 and attacked his dog.

* A woman in the 1400 block of West Lane Avenue reported her personal information was used to withdraw $1,437 from her bank account between April 22 and April 27.