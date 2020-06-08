A man entered a business on the first block of East Main Street at 8:27 p.m. May 31 and began asking the owner questions about whether the area was prepared for a riot and other questions related to rioting, according to Westerville police reports.

As the man was leaving, he told the owner that because he seemed like a nice guy, he would recommend boarding up his windows for the night as a precaution.

The man left on foot, going west on Main Street, reports said.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

* A Murnane Street resident reported at 11:13 a.m. May 27 that an unidentified person used his name, date of birth and Social Security number to file for unemployment in Massachusetts. He said someone also attempted to open a bank account with his Social Security number in Florida about a month ago. The resident wanted the incidents documented in case something would occur in the future, reports said. He said he's working to freeze his Social Security number with credit companies.

* Four young children reportedly were swimming in a storm retention pond at 8 p.m. May 24 on Tradewind Drive and Applewood Lane.

The caller wanted officers to talk to the children about their safety and to tell them not to fish. Police made contact with the children and told them to stay out of the pond, reports said.

* Two young children killed a goose by throwing a log at it and were throwing trash into a pond at Tradewind Drive and Huber Village Boulevard, according to a complaint received at 8:37 p.m. May 28. The juveniles later appeared to be fishing, reports said.