Whitehall police arrested a 15-year-old boy for felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation or school and carrying a concealed weapon at 7:30 p.m. May 29 on the 800 block of Duke Road.

Police took the boy into custody without incident after he was observed with other people at the location, said Whitehall police Lt. Chad Wilder.

The boy allegedly shot a gun at another juvenile several hours earlier in the 4800 block of East Main Street, according to reports.

Police knew the boy "due to numerous encounters with him," most recently May 25, reports said.

The boy was seen walking on Duke Road, near his residence, and taken into custody by the Whitehall police SWAT unit, Wilder said.

Police asked if he had a weapon on him and the boy said, "No, it's in the bag," referring to a bag on the curb, reports said.

Police reportedly found a .380-caliber pistol, spent shell casings, a cellphone and a counterfeit $20 bill in the bag.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 37-year-old Columbus woman for robbery, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, OVI, driving with an expired license, and failure to obey a traffic-control device at 1:45 p.m. May 29 on the 4600 block of East Broad Street.

Police responded to a report of a shoplifting incident at an East Broad Street business.

While officers were en route, the woman fled from the store, then crashed her vehicle at East Broad Street and South Hamilton Road after running a red light and striking another vehicle, reports said.

The woman was determined to be impaired and was charged accordingly, according to reports.

Further investigation of the incident at the business led to the additional charge of robbery, reports said.

* Thefts were reported at 11:20 a.m. May 29 and at 2:40 p.m. May 30 on the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 7:50 a.m. June 1 on the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; at 10:55 p.m. June 1 on the 4600 block of Kae Avenue; at 1:20 p.m. June 3 on the 4600 block of Poth Road; at 2:45 p.m. June 3 on the 100 block of Robinwood Avenue; and at 11:35 p.m. June 3 on the 4200 block of Beechlawn Road.