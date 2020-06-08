On May 25, a resident of the 2300 block of Collins Drive said she was scammed out of $800 after buying gift cards at the direction of someone posing as her boss, according to a recent Worthington Division of Police incident report.

Someone posing as the woman's boss sent her an email asking her to buy the gift cards on three separate trips that day, the report said. The gift cards allegedly were intended for someone in the hospital because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

When the woman became suspicious, she checked her email and was warned about a scam involving someone using her boss' email.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A bicycle worth $400 was stolen between 4 p.m. May 8 and 11 am. May 9 from the 2300 block of Collins Drive. Someone allegedly cut a lock that held the bicycle to a tree.

* Between 4:20 and 4:40 p.m. May 27, someone stole $545 worth of liquor from a store on the first block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

* A toddler found wandering the 300 block of Schrock Road was returned safely to his parents May 29. After knocking on a few doors in the neighborhood, officers located the boy's parents at 5 p.m., about an hour after the boy was seen wandering the street. The father told police he had no idea his son had gotten out of the apartment, which had three locks on the door.

* Between 12:49 and 1:47 a.m. May 29, someone sprayed paint on several properties at Thomas Worthington High School, 300 W. Dublin-Granville Road, causing $1,000 in damage.