Residents of the Dublin City Schools district will have the opportunity to watch drive-in movies on the Coffman Park event lawn starting Friday, June 12.

The city of Dublin is offering six free drive-in movies through Aug. 15 on the lawn, located at Perimeter Drive and Emerald Parkway.

Dublin Director of Events Alison LeRoy said Dublin City Council members had asked city staff for alternative ideas for summer fun during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The goal was for people to have places to go while still being able to stay safe and socially distance, she said.

The drive-in events are part of what the city is calling its “summer fun series,” said Mary Jo DiSalvo, a Dublin event administrator. The city is planning more such events specifically for Independence Day and the the dates originally designated for the Dublin Irish Festival, she said.

Dublin cancelled the city-sponsored Irish Festival and Independence Day Celebration because of the pandemic. The Fourth of July fireworks display will be held on a date yet to be scheduled.

The drive-in movies are designed for attendees to remain in their vehicles, LeRoy said.

As the summer and orders from the Governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health evolve, the events could change to allow lawn seating.

For now, registration is limited to 150 parking spaces for vehicles, she said. Registration for each event will open at 8 a.m. Monday the week of the event.

Although the movies are free, the city suggests attendees donate a non-perishable food item or cash to the Dublin Food Pantry.

The pantry’s biggest fundraising event has been the Dublin Irish Festival. Traditionally, those attending the festival on Sunday mornings were admitted free to the festival with the donation of canned goods to the pantry, LeRoy said.

Portable restrooms will be available at the drive-in events, but no food or beverages will be sold.

Attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages, LeRoy said.

Cars can enter from Emerald Parkway. The lot will open at 8 p.m., and no cars will be allowed to enter after the movies have been started.

The movie’s sound will be available by a radio station attendees can access through their vehicle stereos.

The events will be canceled if heavy rain is forecast.

The schedule includes:

-- The Goonies, Friday, June 12, 9:15 p.m.

-- The Goonies, Saturday, June 13, 9:15 p.m. (All spaces are full for this weekend)

-- Onward, Saturday, June 27, 9:15 p.m.

-- The Princess Bride, Saturday, July 11, 9:15 p.m.

-- Scoob! Saturday, July 25, 9:15 p.m.

-- The Call of the Wild, Saturday, August 8, 9 p.m.

-- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Saturday, August 15, 8:45 p.m.

For more information visit dublinohiousa.gov.

