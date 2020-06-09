Five candidates are vying to become Reynoldsburg’s next police chief, including two officers with the city.

Interim Chief Curtis L. Baker and Lt. William R. Early have applied, in addition to:

* Kim Nuesse, former chief of the Minerva Park Police Department

* Craig W. Riley, a detectives-bureau deputy chief with the Newark Division of Police

* Michael W. Springer, former police commander with the Columbus Division of Police

Interviews with all five applicants are expected to be concluded the week of June 15, Mayor Joe Begeny said.

“It’s an interesting mix of candidates, a lot of veteran police officers,” Begeny said. “We’re still on track to name a replacement in July.”

Residents are invited to send comments or questions for the candidates by 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, to jrosenthal@ci.reynoldsburg.oh.us.

Former Chief David Plesich resigned in April to rejoin his previous department in Charleston, South Carolina.

Baker joined the department in 2018. A licensed attorney, his law-enforcement service dates to 1999, when he started with the Hilliard Division of Police. He also spent about 18 months as a sergeant with the New Albany Police Department.

In addition to a law degree from Capital University, Baker has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Michigan University.

Early served as acting chief from September 2017 through April 2018, when Plesich was hired. He has been with the department since 1995. A U.S. Army veteran, Early has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ohio Dominican University.

Nuesse was chief of police at Minerva Park from 2011 through September 2018. She also worked in Sandusky and Loveland and was a Reynoldsburg lieutenant from 2004 to 2006.

She has a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Xavier University and is an adjunct instructor for the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety.

Riley has served as the deputy chief of Newark’s detectives bureau since last summer. He has been with the division since 1989 and has a master’s degree in organizational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in criminal-justice administration, both from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Springer spent 35 years with the Columbus division, most recently serving as a police commander. He joined the division in 1984 as a patrol officer.

He has a bachelor’s degree in sociology/criminal justice and attended the FBI National Academy in 2005.

Requirements for the position include achieving a rank of command and a minimum of one year of police-command experience, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, police science or a related field and completion of advanced training at one of the following: FBI National Academy, the Southern Police Institute’s Command Officer Development Course, Northwestern University/Traffic Institute’s School of Police Staff and Command, Public Safety Leadership Academy or Certified Law Enforcement Executive.

Consultants from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police assisted with the search.

In addition, the city will look for candidates with demonstrated skills in the areas of leadership, communication, management, budgeting and community relations.

Begeny expanded the committee charged with preliminary interviews to include Kristin Bryant, chair of City Council’s public-safety, law and courts committee and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Other members are Begeny, city attorney Chris Shook, human-resources representatives and a representative from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.

The current salary range for the position is $123,000 to $135,000, Begeny said. Plesich’s ending salary was $127,792.

