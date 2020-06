Alton Place is one step closer to starting construction in western Hilliard.

The proposed $275 million mixed-use development at Alton Darby Creek and Roberts roads, will advance after Hilliard City Council on June 8 approved the required rezoning and a developer’s agreement 6-0.

