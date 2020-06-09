Hilliard City Schools and the city of Hilliard are reopening all playgrounds Wednesday, June 10, in accord with new guidelines by the state, according to David Ball, the city’s director of communications

Playgrounds had been ordered closed since mid-March to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We know many parents and children will be excited about this reopening, but we do encourage people to continue to take basic health (and) safety precautions,” said Ed Merritt, director of the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department.

Park equipment will not be sanitized, Ball said.

Users are required to stay home if they are sick, to maintain a safe social distance from others, to use the playgrounds at their own discretion and to sanitize hands before and after use, he said.

