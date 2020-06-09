Pickerington Schools will ask voters in November to pass a 2.9-mill bond issue that would fund construction of a new junior high school as well as other upgrades to existing buildings and athletics facilities.

The Pickerington Schools Board of Education voted unanimously June 8 to place a 2.9-mill levy on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

District officials said the issue would cost owners of a $100,000 residence approximately $101.52 per year.

The bond issue decision comes after district officials said enrollment in the 10,600-student district is expected to rise to 12,400 within 10 years.

If approved by voters the bond issue would finance construction of a new junior high school that would serve up to 1,100 students. It would be built on land, known as the McGill property, the district owns on Lockville Road south of Opportunity Way.

The project is a centerpiece of district officials’ plans to address projected enrollment growth.

Also on that property, the district would build a new stadium for Pickerington High School Central. The school’s stadium sits in a floodplain behind Ridgeview STEM Junior High and does not have an adequate number of lanes on its running track to hold state-certified competitions.

The plan includes converting Ridgeview STEM into a building that would serve students in grades K-4 who are attending Heritage Elementary School and fifth- and sixth-grade students and students from the district's Gateway Academy, a gifted-education program for students with superior cognitive skills.

Heritage would be converted into the permanent home of the district's preschool program. It also would house the District Welcome Center, an office that processes students who are enrolling.

Additionally, the plan calls for Central to be expanded to add 24 classrooms, renovation of the school's main entry for better security and an expanded cafeteria.

Pickerington High School North would see additional classrooms and construction of a more secure main entry.

“We know these are difficult times, but we must also plan for the future because overcrowding affects every student in the district, and temporary housing is more costly to the district in the long run,” said Lori Sanders, Pickerington school board president.

