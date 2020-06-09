Residents of several Worthington neighborhoods will have a planned power outage between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, as American Electric Power replaces and upgrades power poles, according to a release from the city of Worthington.

The rain date is Thursday, June 11.

All residents with a phone number registered with AEP Ohio should have received an automated phone call about the planned outage, the release said. Questions may be directed to AEP at 800-672-2231.

Streets affected include:

•East Dublin Granville Road

•Morning Street

•Stafford Avenue

•Franklin Avenue

•East Clearview Avenue

•Franklin Court

•Granville Square

•Maxton Place

•Pingree Drive

•East New England Avenue

•Plymouth Street

•Greenwich Street

•White Oak Place

•McCoy Avenue

•East South Street

•Evergreen Circle

•Pincherry Lane

•Foster Avenue

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary