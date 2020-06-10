Marcus Pickerington Cinema will begin showing double features from its parking lot, 1776 Hill Road North, beginning June 12.

According to a June 10 news release, a 42-foot screen will be attached to the north side of the building and paying customers could tune into a radio frequency to access sound.

Additionally, concessions will be sold via online ordering, and restrooms will be available.

The shows will start at 9:15 p.m. Entry is permitted beginning at 7:30 p.m. and will be limited to 115 vehicles, the release said.

Upon arrival, theater associates will check in guests by viewing tickets, providing instructions for online concession orders and directing vehicles to designated parking spots. People and vehicles will be asked to maintain proper social distancing.

From June 12 to 18, patrons could watch “The Goonies” and “Twister” for $25 per carload Mondays through Thursdays and $30 per carload Fridays through Sundays.

Guidelines for customers are available at marcustheatres.com/marcus-specials/marcus-film-series/parking-lot-cinema.

Tickets must be purchased online through the Marcus Theatres app or MarcusTheatres.com.

The movie schedule will change weekly.

