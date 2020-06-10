QUAKER CITY — The Ohio Hills Folk Festival Association met recently and decided to cancel this year’s festival.



A press release from the Association said, "It is with great regret that the association members are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Ohio Hills Folk Festival in Quaker City. While we are heartbroken, the members feel this is the best decision for all involved considering the current health crisis. The Ohio Hills Folk Festival will be back, better than ever, in 2021. Please check the festival Facebook site for updates."



The festival was scheduled for July 8-11. The Ohio Hills Folk Festival is the longest running event of its kind in the state. This year’s edition would have been the 116th.