Cinema under the Stars, a free community drive-in, has been launched by Polaris Fashion Place and The Arts District, beginning today, June 10, and running through Saturday, June 13.

Vehicles can begin entering the JCPenney parking lot at 8 p.m., and the movie will start about 9 p.m. No one will be admitted after 9:15 p.m.

The movie lineup follows:

June 10: “The Lego Batman Movie”

June 11: “Paddington”

June 12: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

June 13: “Sonic the Hedgehog”

Free tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/free-cinema-under-the-stars-tickets-106779161346. However, donations to the Salvation Army will be accepted.

For a confirmed list of showtimes and films and for more information about Polaris Fashion Place’s Drive-In Theater program, follow @PolarisFashionPlace on Instagram and Facebook or go to polarisfashionplace.com.