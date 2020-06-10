After an executive session on May 26, Barnesville Village Council voted to sell water to Antero Resources.



Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin.



Council approved selling water to Antero at a cost of $6.50 per thousand gallons with the water elevation levels and withdrawal guidelines set by Hull & Associates for the term ending Dec. 31, 2021, pending letter of agreement from Antero.



In other business, council eliminated the Board of Cemetery Trustees.



Village Administrator Roger Deal said the Cemetery Crew worked hard on trying to get the cemeteries looking good for Memorial Day weekend but its been a busy week and the weather did not cooperate. He said Crestview Cemetery looks great but they weren’t able to mow the others.



Deal also reminded council that both water and sewer rates are set to increase with the July billings for usage in June. This is the last year for the sewer increase on the current ordinance and it will go up to $1.00 per thousand gallons. Water will increase by $.50 per thousand gallons with another year to go on its existing ordinance.



In other business, council approved Resolution No. 3853 — Multi Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.



Council discussed the bid opening for the 2008 Ford F-350 truck. They decided not to accept the bid that was presented. Instead, they will re-bid the truck.



Fire Chief Tim Hall commended his staff for going above and beyond what is expected. He said the number of Covid-19 cases are going up around the area and are not peaking. He said they are taking it one day at a time.



In other business, councilman Tony Johnson congratulated the high school graduating seniors. He said the unofficial parade was emotional and the school did a great job too. He thanked the village for coming together and doing what they did.

