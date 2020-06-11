John “Jack” Hanna, the boy from Tennessee known for his love of animals, khaki attire and the ability to charm everyone he encounters, is retiring after transforming Columbus’ dilapidated zoo into one of the world’s best.

Hanna, 73, will officially step away from his work with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium at the end of this year after being hired as its director 42 years ago. The father of three and grandfather of six will keep the zoo’s director-emeritus title he has had since 1992.

“The zoo has been our life, and we want to thank everyone in Columbus, Central Ohio and all the folks who helped build it into something so special,” Jack said. “I could stay at the zoo until my last days. And any time the zoo needs anything, all they have to do is ask and I’ll be there. But I am 73 now, and my grandkids are getting older. Some are getting married. I can’t keep up with all of them. I want to share the years we have left with my kids and grandkids.”

Read The Columbus Dispatch's full story.

mwagner@dispatch.com

@MikeWagner48