The thunderstorm and high winds that tore through central Ohio on June 10 toppled power lines, poles and trees, closed roads and caused electricity outages around Worthington, according to a news release from the city.

Parts of Linworth Road still were closed as of Thursday morning, June 11, according to city spokesperson Anne Brown.

West Dublin-Granville Road had been closed June 10 but had reopened, she said.

Intersections without functioning traffic lights should be treated as four-way stops, according to the city.

City crews also were clearing in the rights of way, so motorists still should proceed with caution, Brown said. Requests to clear trees or debris in the right of way may be made by calling the Worthington Department of Service & Engineering at 614-431-2425, according to the city.

For downed trees on private property, the city will collect debris wrapped in bundles and placed in yard-waste bags or clearly marked containers, Brown said.

Also, the city will collect yard waste from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the service yard, 380 Highland Ave., she said. The service is available only to Worthington residents, she said.

Information from American Electric Power is available at aepohio.com/outages, according to the city.

