A resident of the 1100 block of Rivercrest Drive told Delaware police she lost $2,950 in a scam.

According to Delaware Police Department incident reports, the victim indicated she had been speaking with a person online.

The unknown person indicated he deposited two checks in the victim's account by accident and asked the victim to return the money after taking a small amount for herself.

The victim transferred the money via an electronic payment app on her cellphone before her bank notified her the original checks were invalid.

The incident was reported at 10:39 a.m. June 1.

In other recent incident reports:

* A bicycle, value not listed, was reported stolen on the first block of Lakes of Cheshire Drive at 12:29 p.m. June 4.

* A utility trailer valued at $800 was reported stolen on the first block of Hayes Street at 10:44 a.m. June 3.

* A resident of the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue discovered several unauthorized purchases on her debit card.

The transactions totaled $958 and appeared to have occurred online.

The loss was reported at 8:33 a.m. June 2.

* A resident of the 100 block of David Street reported at 12:45 p.m. June 2 that $750 fraudulently was taken from his bank account.

* Fires were set in two trash cans at Spring and Washington streets and discovered at 4:06 a.m. June 2.

* Small items were reported stolen and property vandalized with paint during a break-in on the 400 block of Curtis Street. The report was filed at 5:48 a.m. June 1.