A motorcycle was reported stolen at 1 p.m. June 6 on the 500 block of Hanford Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The person who reported the theft said the thief had expressed interest in buying the motorcycle, took it out to test drive it and never returned.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* Between 5 p.m. June 4 and 8 a.m. June 5, someone stole a car on the first block of West Moler Street.

* A woman said a person she had given permission to use her vehicle never returned it. The theft occurred between 11:45 p.m. June 4 and 1:12 a.m. June 5 on the 600 block of South High Street.

* Between 8 and 9 a.m. June 2, someone broke three windows of a business on the 100 block of East Livingston Avenue.

* A robbery was reported at 2:22 a.m. June 7 at a gas station on the 1000 block of South High Street. The thief fled with $122 worth of beer.