A woman on the 5700 block of Beechcroft Road reported she came home about 5:19 p.m. June 4 to find an unidentified man in her residence.

The woman said she fled the residence to report the incident to police.

When officers arrived, the suspect couldn’t be located. However, he reportedly made off with miscellaneous clothing valued at $1,000, a mattress valued at $600, a couch valued at $350 and a computer modem valued at $200.

In other Northland-area incident reports:

• Shoes valued at $7,000, cash valued at $3,500, video games valued at $300, electronics valued at $200 and ammunition valued at $200 reportedly were stolen from a man’s residence on the 6300 block of Busch Boulevard between 1 and 5:26 p.m. June 4.

• A handgun valued at $400 reportedly was stolen from a woman’s vehicle while parked on the 1300 block of Rothingham Lane between 3:30 and 4 p.m. June 5.

• A 68-year-old Columbus woman reported she was driving near Schrock Road and Doubletree Avenue at 2:30 p.m. June 5 when someone threw a large rock at her vehicle, causing $200 in damage to the rear door.

• A cellphone valued at $300, shoes valued at $200 and two credit cards reportedly were stolen from a woman’s residence on the 6500 block of Doubletree Avenue between 3:40 and 4:47 a.m. June 8.

• A man on the 5800 block of Spring Rock Circle reported someone spray-painted the driver-side door of his vehicle between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 4, causing $100 in damage.

• A business on the 6000 block of Slippery Rock Drive reported several attempted forced entries between June 8 and 10, which caused $1,300 in damages to windows and $150 in damage to a door frame.

• A man on the 4600 block of Karl Road reported the theft of $1,500 from his residence between 11:45 a.m. and 7:02 p.m. June 4.

• A hotel manager on the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported the theft of a TV valued at $750 from a hotel room June 5.

• A Columbus woman reported someone damaged her vehicle’s windshield, valued at $2,500, while parked on the 2400 block of Kimberly Parkway between 4 and 11:15 p.m. June 6.

• A Columbus woman reported the theft of a laptop computer valued at $500, a wallet valued at $90, a backpack valued at $90, a hat valued at $40 and a personal identification card from her vehicle while parked on the 4300 block of Kimberly Parkway between 10:53 and 11:48 p.m. June 6.

• A man on the 4800 block of Snowbird Circle reported the theft of tools valued at $3,500 from his vehicle while parked outside his residence between midnight and 7:50 a.m. June 4.

• A vehicle rental business on the 1700 block of Morse Road reported that between June 6 and June 9 a glass door was damaged. Total loss was $2,000.

• A woman on the 3900 block of Cleveland Avenue reported a known male attempted to force entry to her residence between 8:15 and 9:35 p.m. June 4, causing $100 in damage to her front door.

• A handgun valued at $360 and ammunition valued at $20 reportedly were stolen from a man’s residence on the 2200 block of Parkville Court between June 1 and 7.