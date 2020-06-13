Whitehall announced June 12 that its park playgrounds have reopened.

Playgrounds had been ordered closed by state order since mid-March to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but they were allowed to reopen June 10.

However, because of continued orders from the Ohio Department of Health prohibiting contact sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, basketball and other sports courts have not reopened, said Megan Meyer, community-affairs manager.

The splash pad at John Bishop Park also remains closed.

Portable toilets will be available at the city’s parks, including Whitehall Community Park, 402 N. Hamilton Road, John Bishop Park, 4815 Etna Road, and Lamby Lane Park, 701 Lamby Lane.

Park hours are 7 a.m. to dusk, unless otherwise posted.

Parks and recreation staff members will not be monitoring the park playgrounds for health compliance, and visitors are invited to use the equipment at their own risk, Meyer said.

The city encourages users to continue taking safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Meyer said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo