A small number of Whitehall City Schools students will attend a different elementary school for the 2020-21 school year after boundary adjustments were made for Beechwood and Etna Road elementary schools.

Superintendent Brian Hamler said the boundary adjustment was necessary to balance the enrollment numbers between the buildings and to free up capacity for new students at Etna Road expected when new apartments begin to be leased this summer at Norton Crossing, a new mixed-use development on the south side of East Broad Street and west of South Hamilton Road.

Families living south of East Main Street between South Yearling and South Hamilton roads are affected by the realignment. Children there attended Beechwood Elementary School last school year but now are in the Etna Road boundaries, Hamler said.

An estimated 39 students are affected, Hamler said.

Beechwood will have 45 more students than Etna Road, he said.

Last year, 597 students were enrolled at Beechwood and 474 at Etna Road.

With the realignment, 558 students will attend Beechwood and 513 will attend Etna Road.

Both schools enroll students in grades 2-5.

The boundaries of Kae Avenue Elementary School (which houses the district's Early Literacy Campus), Rosemore Middle School and Whitehall-Yearling High School will not change.

The Whitehall school board approved the boundary adjustments May 14.

Board president Mike Adkins said the sole purpose of the adjustment is "to even out the number of students per school."

